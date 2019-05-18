Kimathi appointed to new FIA body

By ABDUL SIDI

More by this Author

Kenya’s Phineas Kimathi has been appointed to the newly created 17-member FIA 2019 World Rally Championship Commission.

Kimathi, who was present at the inaugural meeting of the world motor sports governing body in Zurich on Wednesday, said: “This is momentous for the African continent and a great honour to Kenya. The dream to return the Safari Rally back to The FIA World Rally Championships looks more real than ever before."

Kimathi, the chairman of the Safari Rally WRC Project, added: "Special thanks go to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr. Jean Todt the President of FIA for their support."

Wayne Christie of New Zealand, was named the President of the WRC Commission. The group was appointed by the head of the FIA, Jean Todt. Kimathi is the sole representative from Africa among the new commission.

Two persons were appointed to represent manufacturers. Oliver Ciela and Johan Siebel will represent the WRC promoters.

There are 14 rounds of the World Rally Championship spread across the globe.

Kenya will be hoping to rejoin this elite series next year after they lost their WRC status in 2002.