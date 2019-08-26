Plans unveiled for Powerlast Hill Climb

By ABDUL SIDI

More by this Author

Organisers of the Chloride Exide-sponsored annual Hill Climb competition have announced plans for this year’s competition.

Malewa Bay, situated on Moi North Lake Road in Naivasha, will host the competition on the weekend of September 21 and 22 under Chloride Exide’s Powerlast banner.

“The Powerlast brand brings to life the grit that Hill Climb events embody, and we are delighted to partner with Chloride Exide as our title sponsors for annual event,” said Devan Jadeja, the Hill Climb’s event director.

“If you want to drive in a competitive environment, in a fun and friendly atmosphere, then this is what the Powerlast Hill Climb is all about.”

The three-kilometre stretch at Malewa Bay will be graded to make sure competitors are able to achieve the highest speeds as they try to set the quickest times on the uphill stretch.

LARGE VARIETY

The stretch starts from the bottom of the hill at 1,900 metres above sea level to the top at 2,200 metres above sea level.

The Hill Climb is a unique sport and a good way into motorsport where each driver tries to set the quickest times up the steep hills.

Hill Climbs allow a large variety of cars to compete, ranging from motorbikes, quads, buggies to modified rally cars.

Next month’s competition in Naivasha has been organised by the Rift Valley Motor Sports Club of Nakuru.

Foreign drivers from countries like Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda will not have to pay entry fees if they decide to take part in the competition.

Organisers will also provide camping venues for the spectators and competitors at Malewa.