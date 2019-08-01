Porsche wars: Rai outmuscles Chager

By ABDUL SIDI

The battle of Porsches continued unabated on Thursday with Onkar Rai powering his 911 to a two-and-a-half minute lead over overnight leader Baldev Chager as the Top Fry Classic Safari Rally entered Day Two.

At the rally’s midway point, Rai now leads Chager by two minutes and 34 seconds after a six-stage battle that now leaves the competition with four stages to the finish on Saturday.

Safari Rally winner Chager, navigated by Ravi Soni, are just ahead of Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop in the sole Triumph TR7.

South Africa’s Geoff Bell maintains his position as the best foreign driver in fifth driving a Datsun 240Z while twice winner of the East African Safari Classic Rally, Ian Duncan, is placed in the 11th after problems slowed down his Rover VR8.

Friday's Day Three action will again tackle three more competitive stages through Naibor/Il Polei (116 kilometres), Dol dol/Ole Naishu (64kms) and Loldaiga/Loldaiga (76kms).

The total distance will be 357 kilometres of which 257 will be competitive.

Meanwhile, Frank Tundo and his daughter Tash did not start the rally after they failed to get their Triumph TR7 ready in time. “We were unlucky not have our car at the starting ramp after failing to get it ready for the big event. Instead, we are now among the officials monitoring the competition,’’ said Tash.

Jayant Shah, famous for his olden day Safari Rallies contests when he was navigated by Lofty Drews, is also back in action in a Porsche 911.