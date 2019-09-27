By AYUMBA AYODI

President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed delight at the return of Safari Rally to the World Rally Championship (WRC) calendar.

In a statement, Kenyatta said that the return of the WRC to Kenya was a reward for the work put in by the Jubilee government in the last seven years.

"Before my Administration assumed office in 2013, I made a promise to the people of Kenya, to return the Safari Rally back to the International Automobile Federation World Rally Championship family. This process has taken us seven years.

"It is my pleasure today to announce to the people of Kenya and Africa that this process has been concluded and the Safari Rally has been included in the International Automobile Federation World Rally Championship 2020 Calendar, marking the return of the World Rally Championship to Kenya and Africa, after 18 years of waiting," read the statement in part.

Kenyatta revealed that plans are underway to make next year's Safari Rally a success. The rally will be held from July 16 to 19.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the President of the International Automobile Federation, Mr. Jean Todt, the World Rally Championship Promoter Mr. Oliver Ciesla, the Chairman of the Kenya Motorsports Federation, Mr. Phineas Kimathi and the Directors and Technical teams, for working with my Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage through the World Rally Championship Safari Rally project, to deliver this iconic event that forms part of our national heritage.

"My administration will continue to work with the relevant bodies to ensure that the 2020 Safari Rally and successive events thereafter, are hosted successfully," continued the statement.

Safari Rally was first held in Kenya in 1953 to commemorate the coronation of Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It started as the East African Safari Rally traversing the three East African countries of Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. The Rally developed to become the toughest Rally in the world and was regarded as a true test of man and machine.

In 1973, the Safari was admitted to the prestigious International Automobile Federation (FIA) World Rally Championship (WRC) held within the boundaries of Kenya.