Rai back, Tundo out of third round of KNRC

By ABDUL SIDI

Drivers have stepped up preparations for the third round of 2019 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship to be organised by Western Kenya Motor Club in Eldoret on April 6 and 7.

While Onkar Rai, winner of the first round in Nakuru, is expected to return to action after missing the second leg, Kajiado Rally, his team mate Carl Tundo will miss the third round for personal reasons.

Tundo made the announcement at the conclusion of Kajiado Rally, where he finished third overall behind Baldev Chager and Manvir Baryan.

“We will be celebrating my dad’s 70th birthday, so the whole family is going on holiday to celebrate the big day the same weekend the Eldoret Rally will be take place,” Tundo told Nation Sport.

The multiple Safari and KNRC winner is second behind Baldev Chager in the overall standings after two rounds so far.

Former champion navigator, Ravi Soni is leading the KNRC Navigators Table with reigning champion Tim Jessop following in the second place.

KNRC STANDINGS

Overall Championship Drivers: 1. Baldev Chager (43 points), 2. Carl Tundo (39), 3. Tejveer Rai (27), 4. Onkar Rai (25), 5. Manvir Baryan (21).

KNRC Navigators: 1. Ravi Soni (43). 2. Tim Jessop (39). 3. Gavin Laurence (37). 4. Drew Sturrock (21). 5. Adnan Din (16).

Division One Drivers: 1. Sohanjeet Puee (42 points). 2. Karan Patel (40). 3. Amaar Haq (36). 4. Mahesh Halai (25). 5. Jonathan Somen (15).

Division One Navigators: 1. Adnan Din (42), 2. James Mwangi (40), 3. Victor Okundi (36), 4. Ketan Halai (25), 5. Richard Hechle (15).

Division Two Drivers: 1. Issa Amwari (25), 2. Minesh Rathod (25), 3. Ramesh Vishram (21), 4. Aslam Khan (18), 5. Daren Miranda (15).

Division Two Navigators: 1. Mwangi Waithaka (25), 2. Shameer Yusuf (25), 3. Riyaz Ismail (21), 4. Arshad Khan (18), 5. Wayne Fernandes (15).

KNRC F2 Drivers: 1. Daren Miranda 25.

KNRC F2 Navigators: 1.Wayne Fernandes 25.

KNRC Classic Class Drivers: 1. Jonathan Somen (25), 2. Ramesh Vishram (21), 3. Aslam Khan (18).

CLassic Class Navigators: 1. Richard Hechle (25), 2. Riyaz Ismail (21), 3. Arshad Khan (18).

Group N Drivers: 1. Ammar Haq (42), 2. Mahesh Halai (25), 2. Jasmeet Chana (25).

Group N Navigators: 1. Victor Okundi (42), 2. Ketan Halai (25), 2. Ravi Chana (25).

Group S Drivers: 1.Sohanjeet Puee (50), 2. Karan Patel (21).