Rai powers to Hill Climb win, Duncan second

Onkar Rai Sunday beat a field of 35 to win the Chloride Exide-sponsored Hill Climb race driving a Volkswagen Polo.

The VW, which made its Kenya National Rally Championship debut in the recent Mombasa Rally, was among the 35 vehicles that saw action in the two-day Rift Valley Motor Sports Club event over the weekend.

Rai recorded the fastest time of 2min 37.509secs.

Ian Duncan, the former multiple Kenya National Rally Drivers Champion and Safari Rally winner finished in second place driving a Buggy.

Third fastest time was scored by Shivam Vinayak, on a motorcycle.

The timing technology, which was considered to be unique, was carried out by a team of officials seated in Plovdiv, Bulgaria as the competition was staged some 7,500km away in Kenya at the outskirts of Naivasha.

While stationed in Plovdiv, the team was able to send live updates to the Kenya fraternity on each and every car that crossed the finish line at the end of the four kilometres uphill sprint that tackled an elevation from 1,820 metres to 2,050 metres.

Alexander Kovatchev, the head of timing technology, is a frequent visitor to Kenya having covered the Classic Rallies and several rounds of the Kenya National Rally Championship on his assignment as the Chief Results Official.

“It is satisfying to manage a timing system that is able to work and deliver stage times and final results on time from as far as Bulgaria,’’ Kovatchev told Nation Sport on phone from Bulgaria.

Rally cars are fitted with transponders that are able to relay any details of the vehicle’s movement.

There were seven different classes of vehicles competing namely Bikes, Quads, 4WDs, Raids, Classics, Buggies and Juniors.

Cars ran at two-minute intervals in the competitive heats while motorcycles ran at one minute intervals.

LEADING RESULTS

1. Onkar Rai (4wd) 02.37.509

2. Ian Duncan (Buggy) 02:47.697

3. Shivam Vinayak (Bike) 02:48.482

4. Kunal Patel (Buggy) 02:52.866

5. Mark Glen (Bike) 02:54.203

6. Kirit Rajput (Autocross Car) 02:54.908

7. Bob Sehmi (4wd) 02:75.626

8. Zameer Verjee (Buggy) 02:58.046

9. Rajveer Thetty (Buggy) 03:02.044