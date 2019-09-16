The 4WD tussle between Eric Bengi and Sahib Omar was spectacular.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Yuvraj Rajput and Zameer Verjee on Sunday sealed the KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship titles at the new Moi International Sports Centre Karasani racetrack.

The two achieved the fete during the penultimate round of the KCB Bank sponsored series.

Rajput who won the Bambino Class after beating his closest challenger Tsevi Soni while Verjee clinched the 2WD Non Turbo class title.

SPECTACULAR

“It is exciting to win at the penultimate stage of the championships. The track was loose, but I soldiered on to the last heat,” Rajput said after the race.

Rajput, who was fastest during early practice, beat Soni by 5.10 seconds. Soni, however, bounced back to win the first heat before Rajput won the second heat by 17 seconds. He also won the third heat by 5 seconds in the third heat.

The 4WD tussle between Eric Bengi and Sahib Omar was spectacular. Sahib didn’t finish the practice lap after he broke the gear-lever of his Subaru Impreza. Bengi lost the first heat to Omar by a mere 5 milliseconds before beating Sahib in the second heat.

GOOD FIGHT

“I broke the gear lever in practice but sorted it well in time for the first heat. We had a good fight with Bengi.” Omar said.

Bengi said: “We came to Kasarani to have some fun and I'm glad the race went well. The track was slippery.”

Mombasa Motor Club (MMC) will host the last round of the series at the MCL track in Vipingo on October 13.

The 4WD Turbo category attracted the highest number of entries with 11 drivers set to battle it out. The category's favourite Omar will be looking to cement his top spot.

Drivers in the category include Eugene Kariuki, Regan Shah, John Ngugi, Michael Maina, Mcrae Kimathi, Ken Nteere, Steve Gacheru, Andrew Muchemi, Murage Waigwa, and Eric Bengi are expected to compete.

The 2WD Non-Turbo category has attracted Zameer Verjee, Sahil Mughal, Adil Khan, Albert Kigen, Rajveer Thethy, Sameer Nanji, Noor Mohamed and Noor Rahman.