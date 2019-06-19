Safari Rally entries hit 45 going into deadline

By ABDUL SIDI

More by this Author

Entries close on Wednesday for the 2019 Safari Rally which will be held as a candidate event for the FIA World Rally Championship.

By last evening, the entries had hit 45, just 15 shy of a maximum of 60 allowed for the event. Most of the Kenyan crews have enlisted for the rally alongside several crews from neighbouring African countries.

The Safari Rally will also double up as the fourth round of the 2019 African Rally Championship (ARC). Kenya’s Manvir Baryan, driving a Ford Fiesta car, leads the ARC standings.

Carl Tundo will lead a team of five Menengai Oil-sponsored drivers in the Safari Rally. Tundo is a record five-time winner of the Safari Rally and will be seeking to tighten his grip on the top spot when the event is held from July 5 to 7.

It will be interesting to see how foreign crews will perform in the competition. The crew of Giancarlo Devite and Sylvia Vindevogel from Rwanda is confident of a good performance.

“I am happy to be back in Kenya for the Safari Rally as part of the FIA WRC Candidate Event. I hope to be among the top Mitsubishi Lancer drivers at the end of the competition,” said Davite.

The husband and wife crew of Leroy Gomes and Urshilla from Zambia is in the country to compete in the Safari Rally for the second time.

“I am looking forward to the competition. I’m very curious about the conditions of the roads, and the pace. Kenya has some of the best rally drivers in the continent, among them (Baryan) Manvir, Onkar (Rai), Baldev (Chager) and Carl (Tundo),” said Gomes. The Ugandan crew of Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba is looking for a new challenge in the event this year.

“It will be our second Safari Rally. But because it’s a WRC candidate event, we expect a higher level of organisation in all aspects,” said Nasser.