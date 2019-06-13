Safari Rally entries swell as Belgian joins the fray

By ABDUL SIDI

Entries for the 2019 Safari Rally have increased to 25 with Belgian Giancarlo Davite navigated by Sylvia Vinevogel of Burundi joining the race in a Mitsubishi Lancer EVO10.

More crews are expected to submit their entries before the official deadline closes on 19 June.

Only 60 cars will be allowed by the organisers of the event that will be considered as a World Rally Championship candidate round in addition to being a leg of the 2019 African Rally Championships.

Ugandan ace Duncan Mubiru, better known as “Kikankane” in Ugandan rallying circles, and who rolled spectacularly at Kedong spectator stage last year less than a kilometre to the finish line but went on to finish sixth overall, leads the regional challenge.

Other Ugandans in contention for the Safari are Kepher Walubi/Anthony Mugambwa, Ronald Ssebaguzi/Leon Ssenyange and Yasin Nasser/Ali Katumba. This will be Mubiru’s sixth Safari attempt having finished seventh in 2014.

FIVE TIMES WINNER

Most of the leading Kenya National Rally Championship contenders are also part of the entry list.

They include five times winner of the premiere event, Carl Tundo.

Provisionally, the ceremonial start will be at the Moi International Sports Complex Kasarani (July 5) followed by a Super Special Stage at the same location. Cars will then proceed to Naivasha for the first service and the overnight Parc Ferme.

The main rally will start on the following day July 6 at 6am with aim of tackling three stages to be repeated twice namely, Soysambu, Elementaita and Sleeping Warrior. At the end of the day, the cars will proceed to Lake Naivasha Sopa Resort for end of day service and overnight Parc Ferme.

The second day action will resume on Sunday July 7 at 6 am. Cars will head to Moi North Lake Road for two competitive stages on Malewa Bay and Loldia.

The two short stages will then lead to Kigio Wildlife Conservancy and finally to Kedong Ranch before service at Naivasha Sopa Resort.