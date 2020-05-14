alexa Sainz it is! Ferrari pick Vettel replacement - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Motorsports

Sainz it is! Ferrari pick Vettel replacement

Thursday May 14 2020

In this file photo taken on March 12, 2020 then McLaren's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr poses for a photo at the Albert Park circuit ahead of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Sainz is to succeed Vettel at Ferrari F1 team next season, Ferrari officially announced on May 14, 2020. PHOTO | WILLIAM WEST | AFP

In this file photo taken on March 12, 2020 then McLaren's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr poses for a photo at the Albert Park circuit ahead of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Sainz is to succeed Vettel at Ferrari F1 team next season, Ferrari officially announced on May 14, 2020. PHOTO | WILLIAM WEST | AFP 

Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

PARIS

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz will replace four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next season, the Italian team announced on Thursday.

"Scuderia Ferrari... is pleased to announce that Carlos Sainz will drive for the team in the 2021 and 2022 seasons of the Formula 1 World Championship," it said in a statement.

Vettel announced Tuesday he was quitting Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season.

More to follow...

Advertisement