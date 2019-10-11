The Izmir Racing driver who is assured of second position on the 2WD Turbo log, will be among the drivers to watch during the Coast event.

The event will be hosted by Mombasa Motor Club at Mombasa Cement Factory racetrack in Vipingo.

By Francis Mureithi

Sahir Mughal (Sarry) will be leaving nothing to chance in Sunday’s 10th and final round of the KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship.

And with newly crowned champion Zameer Verjee undecided about the MMC event, Sarry will be facing off with homeboys Yusuf Pasta and Akbar Khan in a Nissan Bluebird. Both Sarry and Pasta will be piloting two Wheel Drive Non Turbo Rage Buggies.

CAUSE UPSETS

Pasta, who has previously driven in the KCB National Rally Championship, has vowed to cause upsets during the Mombasa event.

“Verjee has already won the championship, but I’m hoping to have a good race in Mombasa,” Sarry told Nation.co.ke.

Pasta said: “Just looking forward to my first competitive race in the Rage Buggy, being my home event, I can’t wait to attack.”

Izmir Racing will be going for a clean sweep with Juttsons-sponsored leader Kunal Patel taking on former champion Shalien Mughal in the battle for the 2WD Turbo title.

The two will be up against Shaz Esmail, also in an Attacker 1 buggy.

Illyun Mughal, the youngest member from Izmir stable, will be hoping to take advantage of Tsevi Soni and Yuvraj Rajput’s absence in Bambino Class.

In the Open Class, Imran Hakada of Izmir will be seeking to steer Izmir to podium podium slots.

FIGHT

“We are going to fight for the championship into this last round. We will give it our all on the race-day and hope to win. To beat Kunal, we will have to win the race,” said Shalien who is second in the2 WD Turbo Class.

Defending 4WD Turbo champion and log leader Sahib Omar has been the fastest driver on Autocross racing this season. He will take on Naushad Kara Lota and Dinesh Varsani in the battle of Subarus.

Omar, who has an unassailable lead in the championship, has to fulfil the 80 per cent threshold in Mombasa to be assured of the 4WD Turbo title.

ENTRIES

2WD Turbo

Shalien Mughal

Shaz Ismail

Imran Hakada

Kunal Patel

2WD Non Turbo

Sahir Mughal (Rage Buggy)

Yusuf Pasta (Rage Buggy)

Akbar Khan (Nissan Bluebird)

Dinesh Varsani (Subaru)

Zameer Verjee (TBC)

OPEN CLASS

Imran Hakada (Subaru)

4WD Turbo

Naushad Kara Lota (Subaru)

Sahib Omar (Subaru GC8)-defending champion

Bambino Class