Senior Tundo returns with stab at Nanyuki Rally

By ABDUL SIDI

Frank Tundo, a veteran of over 40 years of rallying, returns to action in the Nanyuki Rally that revs off at 7am on Saturday from the town’s KCB branch.

Tundo, who is also a rally organiser, will drive a Ford Fiesta with Tariq Malik his navigator.

“I am always looking forward to getting into a rally car. The last competitive rally I did was the Classic Rally in New Zealand last year in a Ford Escort. It was just amazing.

“Don’t ask me how many rally cars we have, my wife will find out then I will be in trouble,’’ joked Tundo while talking to Nation Sport.

He has helped one of the leading rally drivers, his son Carl Tundo and daughter Tash to shine in the Kenya National Rally Championship series.

He has also been a great inspiration even as he instructs at the Abdul Sidi Rally Academy, where several drivers have learnt their rallying skills free of charge.

Twenty-five drivers have registered for Saturday’s KCB Nanyuki Rally, which will be run around on Laikipia County’s Loldaiga Hills, Ndovu and Batian View.

Ian Duncan will be navigated by Tej Sehmi in a Nissan Pick-up. His regular navigator, Anthony Nielsen is not available.

Nielsen said: “We are very busy at the moment at the farm and that is why I have opted out of the rally.’’

Total distance of the course is 259.13km with 167.36km (100 per cent on private roads) competitive.

Drivers will pass through the following competitive sections: Lolldaiga Hills CS 1/4 (31.04km), Ndovu/Ndovu CS 5 (50km) and Batian View CS 3/6 (2.64km).

As per the rules of the sport, all drivers and co-drivers must wear ﬂame-resistant clothing including underwear, helmets and frontal head restraint.

Approved neck restraint devices and ﬂame resistant clothing is usually checked at scrutineering.

Meanwhile, Sohanjeet Puee and Adnan Din of Mombasa have extended their lead in both the Group S and Division One categories of the 2019 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship after their good performance in the Mombasa Rally.