Six vintage MG sports cars to line up at Concours d’Elegance

The 2019 CBA Africa Concours d’Elegance, to be held on September 29 at the Nairobi Racecourse, will feature six entries of vintage British sports car MG.

Among the vintage sports cars, the 1947 MG TC of Sati Gata Aura is expected to be a star-attraction.

Last year, Aura finished second overall and just one point behind Veronica Wroe’s 1934 Rolls Royce Boatail car which took the trophy home. Wroe will be back to try and defend her title on September 29.

Aura’s competitors in his category include a 1937 MG TA car entered by newcomer Paras Shah. Another competitor in the category is the MGA car of Athi River-based motor enthusiast Stuart Allison, who won the 2015 edition.

The Sports Car class will also be contested by Ugandan Kakooza Wazzir, who will be driving his 1984 Panther Kallista car on the Total Excellium judging ramp. Other contenders include the Vitafoam MGB, and a 1961 MGA car owned by David Filmer who is making his debut in the event.

Competition in the prestigious class for pre-1940 cars has been heightened by the arrival of Paras Shah’s 1937 MG TA car, the 1928 Ford model Acar of Ngatia Executives and the impressive Mercedes 230 SLs car of Sachit Shah and Andrew Smith.

This year’s will be the 49th edition of the motorsport event that brings together owners of vintage, well-kept cars and motorcycles. The competitors get to parade their cars, pickups, SUVs and motorcycles, which are assessed by experienced judges. Winners are picked based on the quality of cleanliness and maintenance of the vehicles.

The judging process will begin on the Total Quartz Excellium ramp, where officials will assess the underside of cars before the competitors drive along the judging line in front of the main racecourse grand stands.