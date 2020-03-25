Sparkling 1961 MGA sports car latest Concours entry

By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

Entries continue to pour in for the Golden Jubilee Africa Concours d’Elegance that will be held at the Ngong Racecourse on September 27.

David Filmer, with a 1961 MGA sports car, is among the latest entries for this annual motorsport event organised by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club.

Other entries which have reached the Concours office recently include Gayling May’s 1967 Alfa Romeo Sprint 2600 coupe.

This will be one of the leading machines in the up to 3,000cc touring car class.

The organisers are also receiving many entries from bikers. One is the 1956 BSA C10L of Peter Wanday, the chairman of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club.

This year’s Concours d’Elegance will be the 50th in the annual series held since 1970.

Advertisement

The inaugural event was held to celebrate the first anniversary of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club and took place in the grounds of a Nairobi hotel.

CONTINENTAL STATUS

This was limited to club members in Alfas, but over the years the Concours has grown to continental status attracting all makes and types of cars and motorcycles.

Since 2006 the Concours has been recognised and sanctioned by FIM Africa, the governing body of motorcycle sport.

The regulations are available from the event website concourskenya.com.

Potential participants can also visit the event’s office located in the Bob Dewar Publicity suite located at Norfolk Towers, second floor of block G of, Kijabe Street.

The objective of the Concours is to give the owners of well kept classic and vintage cars and motorcycles the opportunity to display them to motoring enthusiasts at the Concours.

Competitors have their machines assessed by highly experienced officials and have the opportunity to win overall and class prizes.

There are 12 classes for all makes and types of cars, pickups and sports utility vehicles and eight for motorcycles.