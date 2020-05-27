Three Ugandans enlist for 2020 Concours

By NATION REPORTER

Three classic cars from Uganda have been entered for the Golden Jubilee Africa Concours d’Elegance highlighting the Africa continental status of the classiest event on the Kenya Motor Sports calendar.

The championship will be held by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club on September 27 at the Nairobi racecourse to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the club and foster the growth of the classic and vintage car movement in East Africa.

Jinja-based Leslie Carvell will be driving her maroon coloured 1970 Volkswagen to Nairobi to contest the up to 1300cc touring car class. She is a former winner of the Uganda Vintage and Classic car Show (a Concours event in Kampala) and has taken home prizes from the Nairobi racecourse. Leslie is a dedicated supporter of conservation and donates her prize money to wildlife projects.

Kakooza Wazzir will have a busy day at the Nairobi racecourse and will divide his time between his rare 1996 Mitsuoka Viewt saloon and his gleaming highly prepared 1980 Toyota Corona. Kakooza will be making his fourth visit to the Nairobi racecourse and is bound to appear in flamboyant costumes which have brought him fancy dress awards in previous years.

Last year, the Uganda Bikers Association (UBA) members rode nine massive motorcycles from Kampala to Nairobi to be in the parade ring and the UBA is expected to enter a strong two-wheeler contingent for the Golden Jubilee Concours.

There are 12 classes for cars, SUV’s and utility vehicles and eight for motorcycles. Competitors receive a report of the marks earned by their machines and have the opportunity of winning prizes in their classes and the overall awards.