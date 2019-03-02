Top drivers switch rally battle theatre to Kajiado

By ABDUL SIDI

Some 27 drivers begin their chase today from 8am for top honours in the second round of the 2019 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship.

Cars will be flagged off from the KCB branch in Kajiado town.

Eric Bengi will be first off the ramp as he searches for a season win in this Kenya Motor Sports Club event.

The cars will head for the first competitive section at the Andys Corner, a 33-kilometre stage that will kick off at 8.10am.

The next of the five competitive stages will pass through Kenjoro (15km) at 8.48am, Lisa at 9.41am before doing Kenjoro and Lisa again. The first car will be expected at the finish at about 1pm.

Tuta Mionki and Suzanne Zwager are the female navigators in the rally. Tuta, the recently crowned rally Sports Personality of the Year will co-drive Bengi while Zwager will navigate Geoff Mayes in the sole Land Rover entered.

Gavin Laurence, who usually navigates Onkar Rai in the KNRC, will this time round partner Tejvir Rai as the former is not contesting the Kajiado Rally.

National Formula Two Rally Championship multiple winner Leonardo Varese and Kigo Kareithe will be tackling their first event of the season in their recently acquired new Toyota Aurios.

Round one, Nakuru Rally, was won by Onka Rai on February 2

SAFARI RALLY

Meanwhile, Officials of FIA (International Automobile Federation) are expected in Kenya early next week to observe how the country is preparing for the famous Safari Rally.

This year's Safari is candidate event for the World Rally Championship and could return to the world stage in 2020 if organised to the satisfaction of FIA.

What the FIA technocrats will definitely find is at least a lot of work done in mapping out and documenting the suggested provisional route for the 2019 Safari Rally.

Months of careful deliberation, thousands of kilometres travelled, sleepless nights and acres of paperwork herald the cautionary steps taken by the route planners and general organisers towards what is an absolute first for Africa — a WRC Candidate Event.