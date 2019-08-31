Tundo breaks his season’s duck

By ABDUL SIDI

Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop returned to winning ways after scooping the 2019 KCB Nanyuki Rally yesterday in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

This was their first victory of the 2019 Kenya National Rally Championship season.

The crew, with a historic five victories in the World famous Safari Rally, returned to active competition after failing to take part in the Mombasa Rally two weeks ago.

The Nakuru-based Tundo scored the fastest stage times in all the competitive sections of the fifth round of the KCB Kenya National Rally Championship that attracted 25 drivers.

Sixteen crews finished the race.

Manvir Baryan, the triple African Rally Champion and fresh from winning the Mombasa Rally in his Skoda Fabia, was placed third behind Baldev Chager in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

Ian Duncan, who also missed the Coast Rally for personal reasons, finished fourth driving a Nissan Pickup with Tej Sehmi as his navigator.

Notable performances also came from Issa Amwari (6th place) and Nikhil Sachania, who finished in ninth place.

Sachania drives a specially prepared Mitsubishi Lancer for a handicapped driver.

Meanwhile, Frank Tundo’s return to competitive rallying lasted briefly. He retired after his Ford Fiesta developed transmission problems in the second stage.

Mechanical failure also marred the performance of Steve Mwangi and Denis Mwenda in a Subaru Impreza during the second competitive stage of the day. They were forced out with a broken driveshaft.

McRae Kimathi, son of Phineas Kimathi, the Chairman of Safari Rally WRC Project, also retired in a Subaru Impreza with mechanical problem.

The VW Polo has yet to record a finish in the KNRC series since making its debut two legs back with Onkar Rai.

Rao retired again in the second consecutive round of the national series this time round as a result of a broken arm in the second competitive stage.

Similar problems hit the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 of Minesh Rathod and Shameer Yusuf forcing them to retire.

Jasmeet Chana and his brother Ravi Chana retired their Mitsubishi Lancer after suffering turbo failure.

Three more rounds of the 2019 KNRC remain.

The next event will be organised by the Simba Union Club (October 19-20) followed by Rallye Sports Club (November 9-10) and Western Kenya Motor Club of Eldoret (November 23-24).