Tundo closer to title after Eldoret win

Former Safari Rally winner Carl Tundo, driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10 car, Saturday kept alive his hopes of winning the 2019 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship title after clinching victory in Eldoret Rally.

But rain affected Saturday’s competition, with only seven out of the 17 starters finishing the rally. Organisers were first forced to move the Service Park to a different venue before cancelling SS6 stage due to poor weather. The competition also went sour for some of the drivers.

Six of the crews retired in a single stage (SS3). They included Tejveer Rai, Eric Bengi, Ammar Haq, Nikil Sachania, McRae Kimathi and Evans Kavisi.

Tundo is now 20 points behind Baldev Chager in the 2019 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) series. Chager finished second in Eldoret Rallt, the penultimate round of the current season, driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10 car.

With a maximum of 25 points to score from the Guru Nanak Rally, Chager only needs to finish in the top three in the final round to win the crown for the fourth time in his rallying career.

The Volkswagen Polo car of Onkar Rai finished third yesterday after a deserved victory in the recent KCB Meru Rally.

Chager has won the KMSC and Safari Rally this season, while Onkar Rai has won in Nakuru and Meru so far this season.

Tundo has added Saturday’s win in Eldoret to his success in Nanyuki. Manvir Baryan (Mombasa) is the only other winner of the KNRC rounds so far this season.

Division One contenders Ammar Haq with his navigator Victor Okundi and Karan Patel with James Mwangi were both knocked out of Eldoret Rally.

They will now take the battle for the title to Guru Nanak Rally.

Issa Amwari clinched the Division Two title after finishing ahead of Minesh Rathod and Shameer Yusuf. They were all driving Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10 cars.

Daren Miranda and Wayne Fernandes have already been crowned the National Formula Two Champions driving the two-wheel Toyota Sprinter.

Former Formula Two Champion, Denis Mwenda has now turned a successful co-driver, guiding Steve Mwangi in the KNRC series. The Subara Impreza crew finished sixth.