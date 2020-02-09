Tundo holds nerve to win Guru Nanak Rally

By ABDUL SIDI

Carl Tundo opened the 2020 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship with a deserved victory in the Guru Nanak Rally on Sunday.

Driving his familiar Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 with Tim Jessop as his co-driver, the former national champion was fastest in the majority of the eight competitive stages.

Despite suffering a puncture in the fourth stage of the rally, Baldev Chager was able to finish in the second overall position driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

Fourth placed Ian Duncan also suffered a similar fate at the same stage in his Nissan Patrol. The Chana brothers, Jasmeet and Ravi finished in the fifth place driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

Clerk of the Course, Raju Chagger was excited. “The rally went very smoothly and on time. There were no concerns or delays. There was a considerable retirement which shows the route was challenging,’’ he told Nation Sport.

Nikhil Sachania, the only handicapped drivers in the series, finished in the sixth overall place driving a specially prepared Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

