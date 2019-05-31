Tundo leads big Kenyan contingent to Zambia Rally

By ABDUL SIDI

Carl Tundo will lead a team of five Menengai Oil-sponsored drivers scheduled to leave Kenya on Tuesday for the Zambia Rally.

The record five-time winner of the Safari Rally, will be making his debut in the Zambian race, the third round of the African Rally Championship slated for Ndola from June 7 to 9.

The Menenagi-sponsored team includes Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10), Onkar Rai/Gavin Laurence (Skoda Fabia) and Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10).

The others are Tejvir Rai/Shah (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) and Erick Bengi/Tutu Mionki (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10).

The sixth Kenyan driver headed for Zambia is Manvir Baryan in a Skoda Fabia. The reigning African Champion is leading the current series having won the opening round in Cote d’Ivoire and finishing second in South Africa.

“I am off on Tuesday for Zambia. I am looking forward to the experience although the route set-up looks odd to me,” said Tundo.