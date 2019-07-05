Uhuru officially flags off Safari Rally at Kasarani

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday flagged of the iconic Safari Rally at Kasarani, which is seeking to reclaim its status as a World Rally Championship (WRC) round when the 2020 calendar is drawn.

The WRC series, which the Safari Rally was a part of for years, has undergone numerous changes to its championships and modification rally cars compared to those that competed in the 1980s and 1990's. The current breed of rally cars have become more compact and faster than their predecessors.

Kenya's Carl Tundo was the first off the rack in the rally that will be on for the next three days as Kenya seeks a return to the WRC. It is this year's rally that will give FIA the real picture of how prepared the country is for the WRC series.