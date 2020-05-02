Upcoming McRae learning rallying ropes up close and personal

By PETER NJENGA

McRae Kimathi was the youngest driver to finish the 2019 World Rally Championship (WRC) Candidate Event Safari Rally, the most significant motoring event in Africa since 2002.

This event, organised under the supervision of the International Motorsport Federation (FIA) and its commercial rights holder WRC Promoter was the final test for Kenya that led to the readmission of the Safari Rally back to the high profile World Rally Championship (WRC) after an 18 years absence.

Kimathi, navigated by Evans Mwenda in an old Subaru Impreza N12, a car which defined Subaru’s presence in the WRC when Kimathi was only 10, finished 25th in an event which decimated modern day rally machines to notch two achievements of being the youngest driver at 24 in 2019 and youngest ever African driver to conquer the iconic Kenyan classic.

“The Safari is a prestigious event with lots of history and heritage,” said Kimathi, adding that it requires utmost respect and preparation. “It was a WRC Candidate Event in 2019, and I spent a month preparing the car to ensure I was ready for the gruelling three days that we faced.”

Kimathi made his rallying debut in the 2015 national championship series in Naivasha and got a baptism of fire although he did manage a top 10 position in one of the rally stages. From then on his mindset changed. Rallying was a sporting event that demanded discipline, physical and mental fitness.

He also found out that one does not start climbing a tree from the top. First, he needed to work on his reflexes and long term goals.

“I started rallying back in 2015. I did a couple of rallies in and out. Then I realised that I need something more realistic to help me develop to a better driver,” he says.

“With this in mind, I did the full autocross championship in 2017 where I finished second. The next year I ended up third.”

Kimathi also realised speed can be dangerous in the most scary way while still a teen. “It was back when I was 17 years old and full of adrenalin,” he recalled.

“My father had a Subaru Forester and on Sundays, I would take it out for a spin. It was just around the estate. On this particular Sunday, I drove a bit too fast, slid off the road, hit an electricity post, and rolled. It was a pretty nasty accident but thank God I got out without major injuries.”

This incident taught him the need to respect cars and go through the learning curve if he was ever to become a rally driver. Was it a worthy lesson?