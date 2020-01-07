Verstappen extends stay at Red Bull

By AFP

LONDON

Max Verstappen has signed a new contract with Red Bull until 2023, the Formula One team announced on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Dutchman's deal was due to expire this year, and he had been earmarked as a potential candidate to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes if the six-time world champion, also out of contract at the end of the season, moves to Ferrari.

But Verstappen, an eight-time Grand Prix winner, has now committed his long-term future to Red Bull.

The move follows Charles Leclerc's signing of a five-year contract extension with Ferrari last month.

Verstappen, who finished third in the drivers' championship last season, tweeted: "Very proud and happy that @redbullracing will stay my home until 2023. We started this journey together and they have supported me from day 1.

"I want to win with @redbull and @HondaRacingF1, our goal is to fight for a World Championship together. The best is yet to come! #YesBoys."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: "With the challenge of the 2021 regulation changes on the horizon continuity in as many areas as possible is key.