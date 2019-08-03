By BBC SPORT

More by this Author

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took his first Formula 1 pole position in a thrilling qualifying session at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman beat Valtteri Bottas' Mercedes by 0.018 seconds, with Lewis Hamilton third and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel next.

Verstappen was 0.9secs quicker than team-mate Pierre Gasly in sixth.

And there were outstanding performances from British rookies Lando Norris and George Russell in seventh and 16th.

How has it taken this long?

Verstappen's pole has been a long time coming in his fifth season, but it came in style.

The 21-year-old, who has won two of the last three races, was quickest on both runs in final qualifying and improved by 0.4secs on his last run to fend off a great effort by Bottas.

Verstappen said: "It's incredible. This one was still missing, the car felt good all weekend, but you know it is going to be difficult in qualifying. But we managed to do it."

Bottas improved by even more on his final lap - knocking more than 0.5secs off this previous best to come so close to pole.

The result was cheered mightily by the thousands of Dutch fans wearing orange T-shirts who now seem to follow Verstappen to every European race.

Hamilton was 0.197secs off the pace in third, but is optimistic of a strong race, especially as there is a long run down to the first corner and the even-numbered side of the grid, where Bottas will start, is traditionally more slippery.