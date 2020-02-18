alexa Vietnam Grand Prix to continue as planned despite coronavirus fears - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Motorsports

Vietnam Grand Prix to continue as planned despite coronavirus fears

Tuesday February 18 2020

In this file photo taken on February 14, 2020, workers set up a kerb on the track at the under-construction Formula One Vietnam Grand Prix race track site in Hanoi, amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak. Vietnam's inaugural Grand Prix will take place in Hanoi as planned, organisers told AFP on February 18, bucking a trend of cancellations as fears over the coronavirus rip up Asia's sporting calendar. PHOTO | MANAN VATSYAYANA | AFP

In this file photo taken on February 14, 2020, workers set up a kerb on the track at the under-construction Formula One Vietnam Grand Prix race track site in Hanoi, amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak. Vietnam's inaugural Grand Prix will take place in Hanoi as planned, organisers told AFP on February 18, bucking a trend of cancellations as fears over the coronavirus rip up Asia's sporting calendar. PHOTO | MANAN VATSYAYANA | AFP 

In Summary

  • AFP reporters saw workers erecting stands at the racetrack as construction continued this week
  • The communist country will get its first taste of the glitz and glamour of Formula One, while the sport will attempt to reach new markets in Southeast Asia
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

HANOI, VIETNAM

Vietnam's inaugural Formula One Grand Prix will take place in Hanoi in April as planned, organisers told AFP Tuesday, avoiding the fate of the Chinese Grand Prix which was postponed over the deadly coronavirus.

The race will be held as "scheduled" on April 5, Le Ngoc Chi, CEO of Vietnam Grand Prix told AFP.

The virus, which has killed more than 1,800 people in China, has trashed Asia's sporting calendar, forcing the postponement of top events including the Shanghai grand prix and the Hong Kong Sevens rugby.

But Vietnamese authorities said the country's inaugural Formula One race would go ahead on schedule.

"The time for the... F1 race will not be postponed or delayed," Tran Trung Hieu, deputy director of Hanoi's tourism department was quoted as saying by state media Tuesday.

Also Read

Advertisement

"Although this is a sports event, it has a very huge impact on Vietnam and Hanoi's tourism," he said, adding all measures will be taken to ensure the "safety of the event".

AFP reporters saw workers erecting stands at the racetrack as construction continued this week.

The communist country will get its first taste of the glitz and glamour of Formula One, while the sport will attempt to reach new markets in Southeast Asia.

Hanoi has bet big on the event's popularity, signing a 10-year, multi-million-dollar deal with Formula One last year which state media said would cost Vietnam Sh6 billion ($60 million) per year.

The fee has been picked up in full by the country's largest private conglomerate, VinGroup.

Advertisement