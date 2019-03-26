Why Eldoret Rally has been postponed

By ABDUL SIDI

The next round of this year’s KCB Kenya National Rally Championship, scheduled for Eldoret, has been postponed.

The Kenya Motor Sports Federation cites “interest of safety and unavoidable circumstances” for the postponement.

“This is to inform all competitors, crew members, officials, sponsors and concerned parties that in the interest of safety and unavoidable circumstances, Western Kenya Motor Club, Eldoret, have called a force majeure and the event will not take place on 6 April, 2019, as scheduled,” a KMSF bulletin, seen by Nation Sport on Tuesday, said.

Jagjeet Patter, the Clerk of the Course for the third round of the series, said he was looking at a particular period in May for the new date.

“I am looking at the 4th of May as the ideal date which does not clash with any other events in the calendar.

The new route is ready after I was forced to change the previous one. I will soon later the competitors know of the new date,’’ said Patter. The rally was initially to be held on April 6 and 7 around Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

The change of date will no doubt favour Carl Tundo who had decided not to tackle the rally due to his father’s 70th birthday celebrations the same weekend.

Also expected back in action will be Onkar Rai, the winner of the first round in Nakuru, who missed the Kajiado Rally.

The Mombasa-based crew of Sohanjeet Puee and Adan Din lead the Division One Drivers and Navigators Championship after the Kajiado Rally. Issa Amwari and Minesh Rathod are tied at the top as leaders of the Division Two standings.