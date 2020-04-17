Wiser Paras prepares 1937 classic MG for Concours d’Elegance

By NATION REPORTER

Will it be second time lucky for Paras Shah as he enter his 1937 MG TA two-seater sports car in this year’s Concours d’Elegance?

The Golden Jubilee Africa Concours d’Elegance will be held at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi on September 27.

Paras made his first appearance in the Concours last year after receiving the iconic British sports car only two days before the event.

Despite this limitation he finished 19th overall and fourth in the class for pre-1940 cars which was won by the 1934 Rolls Royce of Veronica Wroe.

“For me, last year was a frantic rush to get my classic MG to the judging line. I took note of the Judge’s score sheet and I am taking a lot of trouble to have a competitive entry by September 27. The car has been totally dismantled and is being painstakingly rebuilt,” said Paras.

ANNUAL SERIES

The forthcoming Concours will be the 50th in the annual series and organised by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club.

Over the years the event has grown in leaps and bounds, gaining Africa continental status for all makes and types of cars. It is now recognised and sanctioned by FIM Africa, the governing body of motorcycle sport.

The regulations are available from the event website www.concourskenya.com. Concours day will include a sale of classic cars and motorcycles and the Auto Expo, a motor trade section.

The Heritage Collection featuring old machinery and equipment will be another attraction adjacent to the motor trade exhibits.

Owners of well kept classic and vintage cars look forward to the annual event as an opportunity to showcase their prized machines to motoring enthusiasts who flock to the Ngong Racecourse.