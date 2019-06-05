Zambians, Ugandans early Safari entries

By PETER NJENGA

A record 21 drivers, including three foreigners, had entered next month’s Safari Rally by close of business on Tuesday.

The Safari Rally is bidding to make a comeback to the prestigious World Rally Championship series with this year’s rally running as a candidate event besides being a round of the Africa Rally Championships.

World Rally Championship Safari Rally Project chief executive officer Phineas Kimathi said entries for the July 5 to 7 rally close on June 19.

Zambia rally ace Leroy Gomes, navigated by Urshlla Gomes, will drive a Ford Fiesta R5 while Ugandans Anthony Mugambwa and Leon Ssenyange have entered a Mitsubishi EVO X. Briton John Lloyd will be joined by Kenyan Adrian Cavenagn in Ford Escort in the classic category.

SUPER SPECIAL STAGE

Defending champion Carl Tundo, who competes at the Zambia ARC Rally this weekend, is expected to field the Menenagi-sponsored Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X navigated by Tim Jessop.

He will be joined by team mate Onkar Rai who will be navigated by Gareth Dawe in a Skoda Fabia R5.

The Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, will play host to the first competitive stage of the event.

A specially created Super Special Stage of 4.3 kilometres within the vicinity of the stadium and the start ramp will be the curtain raiser for the Safari Rally.

Designed specifically for the spectators, expected in the thousands, the special stage will showcase the excitement that comes with an event of this magnitude.

Cars will thereafter proceed to the super special Gatamaiyo stage then head to Naivasha for service and the first overnight parc ferme at the Naivasha Sopa Resort.