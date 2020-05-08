1949 Bentley latest entry in Concours event

By NATION REPORTER

A 1949 Bentley limousine is the latest entry in this year’s Golden Jubilee Africa Concours d’Elegance.

Rated as the classiest event on the Kenyan motorsport calendar the Concours will held on September 27 at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi.

The 1949 Bentley has been entered by Roger Tanner who is busy giving the machine meticulous preparations for the show held annually by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club.

The entry list continues to grow. There are 20 classes for all makes and types of cars, pickups, SUVs and motorcycles.

Regulations for the show are available on the officially website www.concourskenya.com. Inquiries for the event can also be sent to [email protected]

Tanner is the third owner of the classic Bentley which is one of seven that were imported into Kenya. The car came into his possession after lying idle for 20 years.

Tanner has been painstakingly restoring the elegant two-tonne grey limousine to be ready for judging on September 27.

Like all the car competitors Tanner will drive his machine to the Total inspection ramp in front of the racecourse grandstands for a check of the underside.

Next the Bentley will proceed through a series of inspections of the paintwork, the interior and boot, and the engine.

Tanner presented a 1952 Rolls Royce Silver Dawn at the 2017 Africa Concours d’Elegance. That car was declared the most elegant at the event.

Competitors wearing costumes will be marked separately for the fancy dress awards which have no bearing on the Concours results.

In addition to his enthusiasm for classic and vintage cars, Tanner is deeply interested in steam engines.

In recent years he has presented two in the African Heritage exhibition during the Concours.