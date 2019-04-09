Current, former champions in solid starts

By BRIAN YONGA

More by this Author

Record boys’ hockey champions Friends School Kamusinga on Tuesday made a winning return to this year’s Brookside Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term One Games at Shanzu Teachers Training College, Mombasa.

The 12-time national champions managed a 1-0 win over St Charles Lwanga of Coast region in their opening pool ‘A’ match.

Felix Khisa scored the only goal of the game via a field goal in the 34th minute. However, credit is due to midfielder Enock Wafula, whose lovely run set up Khisa to fire past Lwanga keeper Moses Omondi.

The former East African champions, Kamusinga, had more chances to win the game by a bigger margin, but Omondi pulled a number of saves to keep the score at 1-0. He twice dived to his right to deny Omondi in the second quarter and also managed to push Wafula’s well taken shot over the bar in the final quarter.

Kamusinga captain Shadrack Oroiyo admitted that they will need to be more clinical in their next matches.

“We were the better side and should have won by a bigger margin but we will take the three points as it gives us the confidence going forward,” the skipper said.

Related Content Laiser Hill, Kaya Tiwi throw down gauntlet in start of title defence

In the other pool match, newcomers Homa Bay Boys saw off Nairobi School 1-0, Ralph Maoni scoring the sole goal in the seventh minute to give his side a winning start.

Homa Bay will take on Kamusinga in their second match Wednesday afternoon. A win for either side will seal their spot in the last four of the competition.

In the girl’s matches, St John’s Kibwezi from Eastern beat debutantes St Mary’s Taachasis 1-0 in their pool ‘A’ opener. Striker Agriphina Musyoka’s 23rd minute goal was enough to hand her side the three points.

In the other pool match, former winners St John’s Kaloleni came from a goal down to force a 1-1 draw with Nyanza Region champions Nyamira Girls.

Phones Aluoch had given Nyamira the lead through a 15th minute field goal but they were punished for not killing off the game as Roselyn Kazungu struck with six minutes left to salvage a point for the Coastal side.

In Wednesday’s matches, St Mary’s Taachasis take on Nyamira looking to bounce back from their opening day loss, while St John’s will be up again St Joseph’s Kibwezi.

In boys’ handball, Central’s Mangu beat Saniak from Rift Valley 20-18 in their pool ‘A’ opener. Anthony Demba led Mangu with seven goals as Peter Kibet chipped in with five for the losers.

The other game saw Hospital Hill edge White House from Coast 24-15. Amos Okwako led Hospital Hill with nine goals and White House had Fideliy Metui and Fanuel Mwagharo scoring five goals a piece.

In girls’ matches, champions Moi Girls Kamusinga got their title defence with a win as they saw off White House 19-7 with Mildred Nyongesa leading Kamusinga with nine goals. White House’s Neema Nzai scored five goals for her side. The other pool match saw Dagoretti Mixed fall 27-18 to Kirigara.