Alliance enter boys basketball semis

Alliance Boys High School made a triumphant entry into the basketball boys semi-finals on Thursday after seeing off stubborn Aga Khan Academy of Mombasa 53-49 at the Brookside Secondary School Term One Games.

This happened as Dagoretti High beat Agoro Sare 66-37 in a Pool “B” match that ensured they topped the group setting a semi-final date with Alliance Boys Friday morning.

Laiser Hill Academy who topped Pool “A” after beating Darul Hikma 82-17 will now meet Agoro Sare in the other semi-finals.

Against Aga Khan in this game that point guard Brain Zireal displayed some rare skills, Alliance were down 16-17 in the first quarter but made amends to take the second 14-8 for a 30-25 half time score.

Eric Ngumbi top scored for Alliance with 14 points, Ziriel had 10 while David Solomon and Raphael Mwachiti made eight and seven points respectively for Aga Khan.

Also keeping the fans at the edge of their seats was the Dagoretti versus Agoro Sare match as both teams put their best foot forward fighting for a win to avoid meeting Group “A” winners Laiser Hill Academy in the semi-finals.

Agoro Sare started strongly taking a deserved 10-9 first quarter lead but that was probably the best they could do as Dagoretti engaged a higher gear to outscore them 27-12 in the second quarter and never looked back.

Akok Aketch and Robert Wanjala top scored for the victors with 18 and 12 points respectively while Victor Odhaimbo scored nine points for the losers.

The other boys match of the day saw Sigalame, last year’s finalist win a consolation match against Miruriiri from Eastern whom they beat 73-59 as both teams bid the championships goodbye after finishing third and fourth in the group.

The girl’s matches will see defending champions Kaya Tiwi Secondary, who beat Loreto Limuru 59-33 in their last Group “B” match at Shanzu Teachers College yesterday to finish top face off with St Brigid’s, who finished second in Group “A” after losing 44-56 to Tigoi Girls from Western region in a match which was to decide who finish top and runners-up of the pool.

The other Group “B” match saw Buru Buru finish second after beating Mua Hills from Eastern 56-54 and will now face off with Tigoi girls, winners of Group “A” in the other semi-final.

In Rugby 15s, Kangaru Boys also confirmed their place in the semi-finals at the expense of Kabianga Secondary from Rift Valley whom they beat 20-5 in a decisive Group “B” match and will now meet Dagoretti Secondary, who walloped Maseno School 28-0 to send the giants Maseno tumbling out of the championship.

The other semi-finals will see Kakamega High face off with Alliance High despite narrowly losing 5-6 to Kwale High from Coast.