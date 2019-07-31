By CHARLES WANYORO

Defending volleyball champions Rift Valley will be seeking to retain their title for the third straight year when they meet surprise package Eastern in the final of the Kenya Primary Schools’ Sports Association Games on Thursday at Meru Teachers Training College, Meru County.

Rift Valley, who are yet to drop a set, eased to a routine 3-0 drubbing of Nyanza to book a date with Eastern who defeated Western 3-2.

The Cleophas Rugut-coached charges were in a class of their own, taking less than an hour to dismiss Nyanza.

Rugut remained cautious but is confident of victory against Eastern, who were made to work before defeating Western 15-7 in the tiebreaker.

“We beat them 3-0 in the group stages and we feel we will repeat the same feat,” he said.

Rift Valley girls also announced their desire to retain the twin trophies when they easily dismissed Western 3-0 to book a date with Nyanza, who beat Eastern 3-1.

HANDBALL

In girls’ handball, Western beat Coast 26-10 to book a ticket against arch-rivals Rift Valley - who beat Nyanza 31-11 in the semi-finals.

The two rivals will be seeking to upstage each other when they clash Thursday morning.

Interestingly, Western won their maiden title in the same venue in Meru 2017, when they beat Rift Valley.

The two teams met in last year’s final in Nyeri with Rift Valley claiming victory.

“We know them and want to exact revenge. It will be good if we win but we will give our best,” Western coach Martin Wabala said.