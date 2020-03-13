By AYUMBA AYODI

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board has approved the extension of the qualification period for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after several events aimed at qualifying teams and individuals were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IOC said in a statement that they have noted the cancellation and postponed of some qualifications so as to curb the spread of the virus and promised to re-assign quota allocations.

While relaying the communication, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) acting secretary general, Francis Mutuku said Kenya is among the countries that had expressed their fears since most of their athletes were still on the qualification pathways.

Judo and wrestling qualifying events were cancelled while men and women’s beach volleyball teams failed to travel to Gambia and Nigeria respectively because of the same reason.

Canoe Slalom is the latest team to be affected, having jetted back into the country from Hinnigue, France on Thursday after the event was cancelled.

The IOC said that it has recently approved requests from the International Federations (IFs) for any necessary changes to dates and locations of events, with the goal of ensuring the events take place wherever possible.

“We are aware of the interruptions, we are working to ensure fair access for all athletes and teams to remaining qualifying events by addressing any challenges with IFs and NOCs as soon as they are identified on a case-by-case manner,” IOC said in a statement.

“In this respect we are heartened by the support received from NOCs hosting events in finding solutions with their national governments and public health authorities to enable the maximum participation of athletes in these events.”

While most qualification events have been suspended due to the virus, Mutuku said NOC-K was in close contact with the IOC to ensure that the athletes are given a fair opportunity to participate in this year’s Olympic Games.

Mutuku said that NOC-K is fully committed to continuing with the preparation of Team Kenya for Tokyo 2020.

“We encourage the athletes to continue training within their personal confines for the time being, because the safety of every participant is a top priority for us,” said Mutuku.

However, Mutuku called upon their affiliates to adhere to the government’s prescribed steps in containing the virus after the Ministry of Health confirmed a coronavirus case in the country on Friday.