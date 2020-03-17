KCB suspend all sports activities

By VICTOR OTIENO

KCB on Tuesday suspended all sports related activities for its affiliated sports teams in line with the government’s directive to control the spread of coronavirus.

The suspension comes three days after KCB Football Club failed to honour a Betway Cup fixture, where they were scheduled to face Wazito at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

The bankers opted not to honour the fixture as a precautionary measure after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country on Friday.

Other teams affected by the decision are KCB Rugby, KCB Ladies Volleyball Team and KCB Chess Team.

The suspension also touches on KCB sponsored events such as Kenya National Rally Championship, KCB Autocross, gold and athletics.

“We have taken this decision given the need to safeguard the safety and well-being of all our stakeholders, which is paramount and in light of the need to observe Government-driven cautionary measures to stem the transmission of the virus,” said Angela Mwirigi, the director KCB Bank Kenya Marketing and Communications.