Tour de France organisation by the numbers

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme speaks on stage during the official presentation of the next Tour de France 2020 in Paris on October 15, 2019. The 3,470km (2,156-mile) Tour starts on June 27 from Nice and ends on the Champs Elysees in Paris on July 19, a week earlier than usual to accommodate the Tokyo Olympics which starts on July 24. PHOTO | ALAIN JOCARD | AFP