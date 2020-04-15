Tour de France organisation by the numbers
Wednesday April 15 2020
PARIS
Beyond the 176 riders, the Tour de France also represents a vast operation with over 4,000 people on the move daily throughout the three weeks of the race.
2019 Tour de France in numbers:
4,500 people (organisation, sports groups, media partners, publicity cars, service providers)
176 cyclists (22 teams of 8 riders)
450 staff members (sporting directors, assistants, mechanics etc)
On the roadside:
10-12 million spectators (60% male, 40% female; 80% percent French, 20% foreign)
7 hours per day of fans lining the course routes
92% percent of spectators come in numbers (4 to 5 per group on average)
Security:
250 independent law enforcement members (Republican Guard, anti-riot police and mobile gendarmes)
29,000 police officers, gendarmes and emergency service workers deployed along length of course
3,000 regional security agents
Organisation:
100 full-time employees at ASO (Amaury Sport Organisation) and 400 partners
Over 500 hotels reserved
180 lorries to transport supplies daily
Media:
2,000 accredited journalists and photographers
500 TV production crew members
90 TV and radio journalists in commentary stands
Publicity Caravan:
160 party vehicles for 11km parade
600 people (480 parade workers, 120 logisticians and technicians)