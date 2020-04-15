alexa Tour de France organisation by the numbers - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Others

Tour de France organisation by the numbers

Wednesday April 15 2020

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme speaks on stage during the official presentation of the next Tour de France 2020 in Paris on October 15, 2019. The 3,470km (2,156-mile) Tour starts on June 27 from Nice and ends on the Champs Elysees in Paris on July 19, a week earlier than usual to accommodate the Tokyo Olympics which starts on July 24. PHOTO | ALAIN JOCARD |

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme speaks on stage during the official presentation of the next Tour de France 2020 in Paris on October 15, 2019. The 3,470km (2,156-mile) Tour starts on June 27 from Nice and ends on the Champs Elysees in Paris on July 19, a week earlier than usual to accommodate the Tokyo Olympics which starts on July 24. PHOTO | ALAIN JOCARD |  AFP

In Summary

  • 4,500 people (organisation, sports groups, media partners, publicity cars, service providers)
  • 176 cyclists (22 teams of 8 riders)
  • 450 staff members (sporting directors, assistants, mechanics etc)
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

PARIS

Beyond the 176 riders, the Tour de France also represents a vast operation with over 4,000 people on the move daily throughout the three weeks of the race.

2019 Tour de France in numbers:

4,500 people (organisation, sports groups, media partners, publicity cars, service providers)

176 cyclists (22 teams of 8 riders)

450 staff members (sporting directors, assistants, mechanics etc)

Related Stories

Advertisement

On the roadside:

10-12 million spectators (60% male, 40% female; 80% percent French, 20% foreign)

7 hours per day of fans lining the course routes

92% percent of spectators come in numbers (4 to 5 per group on average)

Security:

250 independent law enforcement members (Republican Guard, anti-riot police and mobile gendarmes)

29,000 police officers, gendarmes and emergency service workers deployed along length of course

3,000 regional security agents

Organisation:

100 full-time employees at ASO (Amaury Sport Organisation) and 400 partners

Over 500 hotels reserved

180 lorries to transport supplies daily

Media:

2,000 accredited journalists and photographers

500 TV production crew members

90 TV and radio journalists in commentary stands

Publicity Caravan:

160 party vehicles for 11km parade

600 people (480 parade workers, 120 logisticians and technicians)

Advertisement