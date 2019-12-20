5 federations nominated for Soya fete

By BRIAN YONGA

More by this Author

The Kenya Sports Federation of the Deaf (KSFD) and Kenya Tong-Il Moo-Do Federation have been nominated in the Federation of the Year category for the 2019 Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year Awards (Soya).

The two will, have to battle it out with Athletics Kenya, Kenya Motor Sports Federation and Special Olympics Kenya for the award.

The award has been sponsored by the County Government of Mombasa, Kenya Pipeline, Communication Authority of Kenya, New KCC, Lapfund, Kenya Power, UBA Bank, Nairobi Bottlers, Kenya Ports Authority, NHIF, NSSF, Kenya Tourism Board and Gotv.

The gala will be held on January 24 in Mombasa.

KSFD have launched new deaf sports disciplines like rugby, tennis, badminton and cycling, that have attracted very active sportsmen and women.

KSFD also sent a team to the World Deaf Swimming Championships in Brazil in August and successfully hosted the First Africa Deaf Athletics Championships with 12 African countries taking part.

Advertisement

Kenya topped the competition with 54 (20 gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze) medals.

BAGGED NINE MEDALS

Tong-Il Moo-Do sent representatives to the World Masterships Martial Arts championship in South Korea. The team bagged nine medals — two gold, two silver and five bronze. The federation has also acquired modern training facilities that have greatly enhanced development of the athletes to international standards.

KMSF successfully pushed for the return of the iconic Safari Rally to the World Rally Championships (WRC) Series in 2020. The federation successfully hosted the Candidate Rally this year that sealed the return to the WRC Series.

Athletics Kenya took teams to the World Cross Country Championships held on March 30 in Denmark, Africa Under-20 and Under-18 Championships held from April 16 to 20 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire and African Games held between August 19 and 30 in Rabat, Morocco.

The country claimed eight medals - two gold three silver and three bronze, finishing second behind Ethiopia at the World Cross Country championships where Hellen Obiri and Beatrice Chebet claimed victories in senior women 10km and Junior women 6km races respectively.

Kenya collected 11 medals - five gold, two silver and four bronze medals at the World Championships to finish second in the medal standings behind United States of America.