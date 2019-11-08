50 clubs expected at National Karate Championship

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Fifty clubs are expected to compete in this year’s National Clubs Karate Championship at Watamu Sports Centre in Kilifi County from Saturday.

Kilifi County Karate Association (KCKA) chairman, Anderson Katana Shilingi said they expect over 200 competitors from many parts of the country to battle out for top honours in the tournament which ends on Sunday.

“I believe this year’s tournament will be very competitive for every club has trained hard to emerge victors,” said Shilingi, who thanked Kenya Karate Federation (KKF) national office for giving the opportunity to organise the 2019 national championship.

The KCKA boss thanked the main sponsor, Colonel Bebora with Turtle Bay, Garoda Resort, Tample Point Resort and Jacaranda Resort for chipping in sponsoring the event in one way or the other.

He also commended the area MP Owen Baya and former MP Gideon Mung’aro for their help in making the event a success. Among clubs which confirmed their participation are defending men’s Kata and Kumite champions NSSF and women’s Kata and Kumite title holders Muli Children’s Home.

Others are Kenya Prisons, Administration Police, Kenya Police, Mount Kenya University (Thika), Menengai KC (Nakuru) and Egerton University (Nakuru). Also confirmed are Kenyatta University (Nairobi), Masinde Muliro University (Western Region), Maji (Murang’a), Watamu Sports Centre, Malindi Force in Action, Kilifi KC and Tononoka KC. Shilingi asked karate fans in Kilifi County, and especially the youth, to turn up in great numbers as they may be attracted to join the sport.

“I’m confident the area residents will be present so as to encourage national office to organise other future events in Watamu,” said Shilingi. who expressed hope that many tourists will be there to watch Kenyans perform.