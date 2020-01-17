600 riders for Hog Charge

By NATION REPORTER

Over 600 riders will be on parade this weekend as the 22nd edition of the annual Hog Charge pedals off at Peponi School, Sukari Ranch in Ruiru on Sunday.

The Hog Charge is Kenya’s national mountain bike competition for teens, and is also a charity event whose proceeds go towards supporting the Rhino Ark, which is involved in a conservation project that focuses on the Mt Kenya water towers.

The event, which is a team competition, will see groups of four riders navigating around a course of checkpoints in the shortest time possible on mountain bikes.

The teams will be entered in either the under-12, under-14 or open classes.

With the current wet conditions in Ruiru, this year’s event promises a more explosive fight for honours on the back of a challenging navigation circuit, which includes a new bike pit and cycling track.

The dreaded mud gauntlet, at the penultimate stage of the race, is expected to offer a befitting challenge and excitement to both riders and spectators.

Brookside Dairy, the sponsors of the Hog Charge for the past 19 years, and hosts Peponi School said all arrangements for the bike competition were in place. Over 50 schools from across the country have confirmed participation in the event.

“Apart from the three entry classes of under 12, under 14 and the open category, this year’s event shall also feature a family fun race for both parents and their children,” Christine Maina, Brookside’s general manager for marketing, said.

A total of seven family teams had registered for the event as at Thursday.

Nairobi’s The Banda School, last year’s victors in the boys’ under 12 gauntlet race, will be seeking to recapture the title, but will have to contend with stiff challenge from hosts Peponi School, Oshwal Academy and Rusinga School.

Former girls’ under 14 winners, Gilgil’s Pembroke House are primed up against Peponi House, Cavina School and Kenton College in the category.