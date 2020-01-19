Agoro Sare, Tigoi retain Biro Lich crowns

By DONNA ATOLA

Agoro Sare and Tigoi Girls defended their boys' and girls’ basketball tittles respectively in the 2020 Biro Lich High School tournament that took place over the weekend in Kisumu.

Kanyamedha Girls also retained the handball title, while Kisumu Day, Kanyawanga Secondary and Sinyolo Girls also emerged the new boys’ and girls’ champions of other disciplines of the competition.

In the boys’ basketball finals, Agoro Sare crushed visiting Friends School Kamusinga 73-27 to carry the tittle, while Tigoi proved too good as they beat Barchando 32-20 in the girls’ finals, which was a repeat of last year’s finals.

Coach Benson Ochieng of Agoro Sare told Nation Sport that they have gauged themselves in the tournament and believes they are ready to take on Kenya’s and East Africa’s bigwigs in secondary school basketball this year.

However, Tigoi’s coach Ken Egovwa said, “We didn’t play to our optimal and lack of enough training is to blame. As much as we won, we have a lot to work on because the team is also fairly new and we look forward to wining the secondary national championship.”

Kisumu Day won their maiden tittle after they edged Oriwo High School 2-0 in the boys’ hockey finals. However, the 2019 defending champions Kamusinga failed to make it to the finals after they were edged out by Oriwo 2-0 in the group stages.

The girls’ hockey category saw Nyanza region champions Sinyolo Girls dethrone Tigoi Girls 2-1.

In handball, former Nyanza region handball champions Kanyawanga Secondary beat Musingu High 19-15 in the highly contested final match. This came after a 10-10 draw at halftime, before Kanyawanga took lead at the start of the second half through Michael Otieno’s hat-trick in the second half.

Kanyamedha stamped their authority in the competition with a second successive tittle in handball when they crushed Homabay's Ototo Secondary 14-03 in the finals.