All set for Concours d’Elegance Afromotive edition

The Principal Secretary in the State Department of Vocational and Technical Training (TVET) in the Ministry of Education Dr Kevit Desai will Sunday join other car enthusiasts for this year's Concours d’Elegance Afromotive Edition at the Ngong Racecourse.

Desai, who has participated in the annual competition for the past 25 years, will bring his updated Jaguar 420 model which finished fifth in last year's competition.

The priceless vehicle which he acquired back in 1968 at Sh200,000, has had gradual improvement in the last two decades in its engine works, agility and dynamic driving power.

The Afromotive event has attracted up to 70 entries with competitors from different age groups hailing from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The premium social event which attracts thousands of people also gives mechanics and motor vehicle artisans a chance to showcase how motor vehicle technology has improved over the 48 years that the competition has been in existence.

The Utility Vehicle class of the Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) Concours d’Elegance will be contested by the first ever entry from Rift Valley Technical Training Institute who will present the 1970 Volkswagen. The Volkswagen pickup was used in the past by the institute to collect mail and supplies.

Alice Githere Wahome will represent Mombasa driving on the Total Excellium ramp and along the judging line in front of the Nairobi Racecourse grand stand in her flame red 1962 Opel record.

Anthony Wairimu of Thika will showcase his 1967 Holden to contest the up to 2000 cc touring car class.

FINAL TOUCHES

Stuart Allison, who is currently placing final touches on the 1959 MGA sports car which was the overall winner in 1998, will represent Athi River.

"It is the largest skills competition for automotive technology. It’s very intense because those competing have to know wood work, hydraulics, pneumatics, electrical systems, mechanical systems and tailoring skills which are used to determine the technological improvements of the different vehicle models," said Desai.

There has been a growing interest in the classic car and motorcycles sales which is open to machines made in 1994, or earlier regardless of their condition.

The machines on offer are likely to vary from being Concours ready to restoration project or sources of spare parts.

The motor vehicle glamour event, which is set to attract over 10,000 people, is organized by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club and sponsored by CBA.