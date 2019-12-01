All set for martial arts championship

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Teams to feature in this year’s edition of the Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do International Martial Arts Championship are expected in the coastal city from Monday.

Kenya Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation chairman, Clarence Mwakio said plans have been finalised for the championship to be held at Aga Khan Academy next weekend.

Mwakio said World Tong-IL Moo-Do Vice President Master Takamitsu Hoshiko is already in the country to grace the two-day championship.

Among teams expected to feature in the championship are South Korea, Japan, Philippine, Thailand, Nepal, Paraguay, Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Zambia, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Rwanda, USA and Iran among others.

The championship is open to other martial arts sports which include Karate, Taekwondo, Judo, Kung-fu, Aikido, Jiu-jitsu, Ninjutsu, Hapkido, Capoeira, Japanese Kendo and Wushu.

Mwakio, who is also the Africa Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation President, said Team Kenya will be represented by 40 to 50 players. “We expect stiff opposition from other countries but we’re confident, we’ll retain our overall title.”

He appealed to parastatals, private firms and well-wishers to come forward and support the event where Kenya are the defending champions.

He said the tournament is meant to bring together participants from across the globe to compete against martial artists from all styles, participate in voluntary service to the communities, tour beautiful historical sites and see exotic wildlife through the Safari experience.

Mwakio said the tournament's organising committee has invited martial arts practitioners to compete in sparring, forms and special techniques.

“Competitors from as young as eight years shall compete as individuals and teams in various categories in the two days tournament,” he said.