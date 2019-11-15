Amina: Government committed to sports development

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed, has reiterated the government’s commitment to support sports and talent development in the country.

Speaking during a joint meeting between officials of the Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS), Kenya Youth Inter County Sports Association (KYISA) and county governments sports representatives held at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on Thursday, CS Amina said the government had made some strides in developing sports in Kenya.

“I would like to assure you that President Uhuru Kenyatta takes keen interest in sports and talent development and as the obligated Ministry, we are focussed on creating an ideal environment that will ensure the realisation of this agenda,” she said.

Ms Amina further lauded the sports agencies for their role in scouting and developing talents at the grassroots, vowing to support their efforts to ensure talented youth are nurtured to be able to play at professional levels.

“In addition to KAS and KYISA, I would like to appreciate the efforts made by Alive and Kicking and GIZ for their contribution in growing talents and sports in Kenya. I would like to assure you of my support to move this programme forward.”

Some of the resolutions reached at the plenary - attended by Sports CeCs, Chief Officers and Directors - are the KAS-KYISA partnership in talent scouting and development, approval for Busia County to host the next KYISA games, creation of regional satellite academies, and extension of academy sessions to 60 days, covering April, August and December school holidays.

In his speech, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, who attended the event at the invitation of the CS, called for a re-evaluation of the scouting process that upholds transparency and impartiality to be able to get talents that can compete at the international level.

“Africa has the most talent in the world and it is incumbent on the responsible agencies to open their eyes and look beyond established institutions, by focusing on the grassroots – at the household level,” he said