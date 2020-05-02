Amina eulogises the late Mama Ngala as nationalist

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has eulogised the late Mama Esther Mwenda Ngala as a nationalist who supported the empowerment of women as well as education across the country.

Mama Esther passed away a week ago at Mombasa Hospital after short illness. She was buried yesterday at Vishakani village in Kaloleni Sub-county, Kilifi County.

Mama Ngala was buried in a private burial ceremony reserved for family members because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mama Esther was the wife of the late Ronald Ngala and mother of former cabinet minister Noah Katana Ngala.

Mama Esther was aunt to veteran Nation Media Group sports journalist Larry Ngala, among others.

"With the passing on of Mama Esther, the Ngala family and the people of Kaloleni in Kilifi County have been deprived of a matriarch and a mentor. Her wisdom, knowledge and strong love for the people of Kilifi was legendary.

