BetLion website now free to access for Safaricom subscribers
Thursday October 3 2019
Gaming firm BetLion has announced that customers will access its website at no cost to their internet data bundles.
The service will be available to customers on Safaricom network.
“We released a low data usage platform and we have now gone one better by making it free to access,” said Spencer Okach, Managing Director of BetLion.
“We believe that entertainment should be welcoming and therefore accessing it at no cost, satisfies that principle.”
BetLion's Jackpot now stands at Sh350million, one of the biggest in the continent.