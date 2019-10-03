BetLion website now free to access for Safaricom subscribers

By NATION REPORTER

Gaming firm BetLion has announced that customers will access its website at no cost to their internet data bundles.

The service will be available to customers on Safaricom network.

“We released a low data usage platform and we have now gone one better by making it free to access,” said Spencer Okach, Managing Director of BetLion.

“We believe that entertainment should be welcoming and therefore accessing it at no cost, satisfies that principle.”