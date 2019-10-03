alexa BetLion website now free to access for Safaricom subscribers - Daily Nation
BetLion website now free to access for Safaricom subscribers

Thursday October 3 2019

Betlion Managing Director Spencer Okach during the launch of the promotion in Nairobi on April 4, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY |

NATION REPORTER
By NATION REPORTER
Gaming firm BetLion has announced that customers will access its website at no cost to their internet data bundles.

The service will be available to customers on Safaricom network.

“We released a low data usage platform and we have now gone one better by making it free to access,” said Spencer Okach, Managing Director of BetLion.

“We believe that entertainment should be welcoming and therefore accessing it at no cost, satisfies that principle.”

BetLion's Jackpot now stands at Sh350million, one of the biggest in the continent.

