Betway to sponsor SJAK tourney

Online gaming firm Betway will sponsor this year's Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Day slated for Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Betway has pumped Sh850,000 to the one day inter-media tournament that will see journalists from 16 of the largest publications in Kenya compete across five events including sprints, five-a-side football, tug of war, egg and sack races.

Betway country manager Leon Kiptum said the event will help develop and foster collaboration and cooperation in the industry.

"We are proud to be associated with the sports journalists through this sponsorship. You have done a tremendous job in your responsibility to tell the story, not only those that touched on our brand but

many that have gone to shape the narrative of what sports represents in our country," said Kiptum.

SJAK president Chris Mbaisi said: "I thank Betway for coming on board, this is a sign that they appreciate sports journalists and what they do. We look forward to having a great and fun day. We are hopeful we will have more engagements with Betway."

According to competition rules proposed by SJAK, each publication will enter a maximum of ten participants. The tournament is open to all journalists from sports, business, political and feature desks, with an emphasis on gender representation.

