Big crowds spice up National School Games

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Mammoth crowds witnessed during all the matches and the emergence of North Eastern Region as a powerhouse in boys' under-16 football made this year's National Secondary Schools Term Two Games that ended in Kisumu on Saturday successful.

Record crowds at football, volleyball and netball games never witnessed before spiced up the championships, which also witnessed the emergence of new champions, with only two girls' schools- Kaya Tiwi Secondary School (netball) and Kwanthanze Secondary School (volleyball) defending their titles.

Most of the time, police had to be called upon to control the crowds particularly in netball, under-16 football and volleyball matches at Kisumu Polytechnic grounds.

The netball finals between home team Nyakach Girls Secondary School and defending champions Kaya Tiwi from Coast, for example, had to be temporarily stopped towards the end of the third quarter with Kaya Tiwi leading Nyakach 27-19, as reinforcement was sought to control the drum beating rowdy crowds.

An unusual incident where local fans turned against home team, a first in the history of this games was also witnessed after Boda boda operators, hawkers and touts in Kisumu, who had closed their businesses for the games, abandoned Kisumu Day Secondary School and threw their weight behind their opponents just to show their displeasure with Kisumu Day's 'boardroom qualification', at the expense of Barding Secondary School, who had won the Nyanza region championships.

"I want to say that this was one of the best championships based on the crowds that thronged the match venues to the raw talents that were displayed, a clear indication that our games have come off age," Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Secretary General, David Ngugi said.

Boystown Secondary School from North Eastern surprised everyone when they topped group B with maximum points following wins over Agoro Sare Secondary school from Nyanza, whom they beat 1-0, humiliated Machakos Boys Secondary School from Eastern 6-1 and saw off Dagoretti High School of Nairobi 2-0.

They went down 3-1 on penalty shootouts to Koyonzo Secondary School from Western Region, who came from behind to tie the scores 1-1 in regulation time in the semi-final.

Also been voted most improved team was Volunteer Girls Secondary School, who despite losing all their pool A matches, had a descent display on the pitch, which they crowned by scoring a record nine goals ,the first for a netball team from North Eastern Region.

"I want to categorically state that as KSSSA, our games which are now being sponsored by Coca Cola Company, succeeded in talent identification, nurturing and development," an elated Ngugi, who was flanked by KSSSA chairman Peter Orero, said.

Nyakach Girls, St Anthony's Boys Secondary School from Rift Valley, Coast's Serani Secondary Schools, Wiyeta Girls Secondary School and Mogonga PAG Secondary School from Kisii County in Nyanza region were crowned new winners in various disciplines.

Attention now shifts to the East Africa Secondary School Games where various teams will represent the country as it seeks to defend its overall team title in Arusha, Tanzania later this month.

List of East Africa Secondary School Games qualifiers

Rugby 15's

Kakamega- Western Region

Dagoretti- Nairobi region

Kangaru School- Eastern Region

Rugby 7's

Upper Hill- Nairobi region

Laiser Hill- Rift Valley region

St. Peters Mumias- Western region.

Hockey- Boys

St. Anthony's Kitale- Rift Valley

Friends School Kamusinga- Western Region

Meru School- Eastern

Hockey- Girls

St. Cecilia Misikhu- Western region

St John's Girls' Kaloleni - Coast Region

Nyamira Girls- Nyanza Region

Handball- Girls

Kirandich- Rift Valley region

Moi Girls Kamusinga- Western Region

Handball- Boys

St. Luke's Kimilili- Western Region

Mbooni Boys- Eastern Region.

Basketball- Girls

Buru Buru- Nairobi Region

Kaya Tiwi- Coast Region

Basketball- Boys

Laiser Hill Academy- Rift Valley region

Dagoretti High school- Nairobi Region.

Football Under 19- Boys

St Anthony's Kitale - Rift Valley

Dagoretti High -Nairobi

Football Under 19- Girls

Nyakach Girls - Nyanza

Itigo- Rift Valley

Archbishop Njenga- Western

Volleyball- Girls

Kwanthanze Secondary School - Eastern Region

Cheptil Girls - Rift Valley

Soweto Academy- Nairobi Region

Volleyball- Boys

Mogonga PAG - Nyanza Region

Lelmokwo secondary - Rift Valley

Netball- Girls

Kaya Tiwi- Coast Region