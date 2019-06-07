By CHARLES WANYORO

Bishop Lawi Imathiu and Gikurune secondary schools overcame strong opposition to scrap through via penalty shootouts in this year’s Meru county under-19 football semi-finals, to set up a repeat of last year’s final on Saturday.

Bishop Lawi prevailed in last year's final.

Bishop Lawi Imathiu’s shot stopper Lewis Mwenda was in top form, saving three penalty kicks to help his team beat Kithare Day from Igembe Central 3-0 following a 1-1 deadlock at Miathene High School grounds.

Kithare had scored in the 10th minute before Bishop equalised in the 80th minute through Kevin Mbae in an emotional match that saw several contested decisions from the referees.

“We are very excited to meet same opposition and hope to beat them again. We met them last year and we prevailed. I am happy that we are both going to the regional competition but hope to proceed as number one,” said Bishop Lawi coach Dickson mwenda.

In the other semis, Gikurume beat Abothuguchi 5-3 on post-match penalties in a pulsating match after a 0-0 draw in regular time.

In the girl’s outing, Kanjalu Girls - who have been prolific during the tournament - stormed into the final after beating Mikinduri 4-0 in a lop-sided match.

Striker Brenda Kathambi scored all goals for the victors.

Karugwa Girls beat Kibirichia by similar margin, to set up a tough final against Kanjalu.

In the under-16 encounter, Igembe Boys beat Burieruri 3-1 to book a final encounter with Kaaga Boys - who saw off a stubborn St Cyprian 2-1.