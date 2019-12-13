Black Mamba, NCPB eye good runs

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Black Mamba and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) have a chance to guard their unbeaten runs when they take on their respective opponents in the men’s Kenya Handball Federation National League at the Kaloleni grounds on Saturday.

However, both teams failed to honour the recently concluded East and Central Africa Handball Club Championships in Kigali citing financial constraints.

The Mambas play Nanyuki, while NCPB tackle Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology (JKUAT).

Second placed Mamba have 22 points from 11 matches, while NCPB have 18 points from nine matches and occupy third place.

Ahead of the clash, Mamba coach Martin Abunde said they have what it takes to win, but was quick to note they will not be overconfident.

“We are aware the league will take a break after this weekend’s matches and probably resume on January 10. And therefore we want to go to the break unbeaten. While the odds are for us, we will not be complacent,” noted Abunde.

Nanyuki player Paul Musembi said they will give a good account of themselves.

“We come up against a tough side but we have prepared well and we hope to put up a good performance, “said Musembi.

At the same time, Strathmore University will be hoping to build on Thursday’s 46-14 win against General Service Unit (GSU) when they play Administration Police.

Other matches on the card see Bucaneers battle Generation as JKUAT return to the courts with a tie against Thika and GSU take on Gunners.

Sunday's fixtures (All matches at Kaloleni grounds)

JKUAT v Kaluluini (9am)

Bucaneers v Gunners(10:20am)

Thika v AP (11:40am)

Kaluluini v Generation (1pm)

NCPB v GSU (2:20pm)