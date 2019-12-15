Black Mamba, NCPB maintain unbeaten runs

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Black Mamba and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) men teams upheld their unbeaten runs after winning their respective ties as the Kenya Handball Federation National League enters a month-long break.

The league, which takes a break after the conclusion of Sunday's matches, is set to resume on January 10.

The Mambas beat Nanyuki 28-20 on Saturday while NCPB thrashed Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 40-29 before they extended the good record with a 40-14 win over General Service Unit (GSU) at Kaloleni grounds on Sunday.

Mambas, coached by Martin Abunde, top the standings with 24 points same as Strathmore University who have played one more match.

Although NCPB won their two matches, they remain third with 22 points from 11 matches.

In the game against GSU, NCPB top scored through William Malwi (9) and Nicholas Okore (6), while Raphael Chege (7) and Dunford Muli (5) emerged top scorers for the paramilitary side.

In other results, JKUAT recovered from their loss to NCPB to defeat Kaluluini 25-19, as Thika narrowly beat Administration Police 26-22.

Kaluluini are still in search for their first win of the seasonafter losing 21-30 to Generation in their second match of the day. The newcomers are rooted bottom without a win from eight matches.

Bucanners and Nanyuki were awarded walkovers after their opponents Gunners failed to turn up.

SUNDAY RESULTS (all men)

JKUAT 25-19 Kaluluini

Bucanners 15- 00 Gunners

Thika 26-22 AP

Kaluluini 21-30 Generation

NCPB 40-14 GSU