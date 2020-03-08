Black Mamba bite students to stay in title race

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Former champions Black Mamba Sunday defeated University of Nairobi (UoN) 32-25 to maintain their unbeaten run in Kenya Handball Federation men's National League at Kaloleni grounds in Nairobi.

Charles Malema (8) and Brian Mambo (6) top-scored for Mambas who remain third with 30 points from 15 matches, while UoN rare third from bottom with four points from 14 matches .

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), who were not in action this weekend, are second with 30 points from 15 matches but enjoy a superior goal difference, while Strathmore University lead the standings with 32 points from 17 matches.

Black Mamba coach Martin Abunde predicted a tight title race with the top three teams still unbeaten.

“Kenya Defence Forces, NCPB and Black Mamba are unbeaten as the league heads to the homestretch. Only time will tell who will crumble first. We intend to reclaim the title we won in 2018,” said Abunde.

UoN coach Raphael Kithuka noted improvement in his team despite the loss.

“We lost all of our fixtures against St Pauls University (SPU) 43-25 and 39-9 against Strathmore University on Saturday and now this loss against Black Mamba. But I’m encouraged by today's result, the difference in the scores is encouraging and we can only get better,” said Kithuka.

Mambas were the better side in first half thanks to Mambo and Malema’s fast breaks as they led 10-3 with the students chasing game.

Fatigue seemed to get better of UoN and the individual effort of David Nyamal was not enough as their opponents extend the lead 15-5 and 20-7 at the break.

On resumption, the students a rejuvenated side with Antony Midenyo, George Wambui and Nyamal combining well as they scored in quick succession to close the gap 24 -14, 28-22 but the experienced Mamba held their own to win the match.